Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
4 Aug 2021
6:20 am
Politics
Politics

SA losing its position as diplomatic and moral leader – experts

Eric Naki

That decline is also starting to affect South Africa’s pre-eminent global diplomatic position in the Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki years.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  DECEMBER 16, 2017: African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer Zweli Mkize holding hands in prayer during the 54th National Conference on December 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. 4776 delegates are due to vote and the winner needs 2389 votes to become the next ANC president. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Khumalo)
South Africa is losing its position as a diplomatic and moral leader, not only globally but also in Africa, experts believe. The country is now only third in Africa in terms of gross domestic product, after Egypt and Nigeria, and its economic growth rate lags behind many countries on the continent which were once never considered in the same financial league as South Africa. That decline is also starting to affect South Africa’s pre-eminent global diplomatic position in the Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki years. Yet, there are those in the diplomatic community in SA who believe the country can...

