Three names in the ANC hat to replace late Makhubo as mayor

The ANC Johannesburg region has nominated three people as its mayoral candidates to replace late Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.

This followed a meeting of the party’s regional executive committee (REC) meeting at the weekend, which discussed the nomination process for candidates following Makhubo’s death last month due to Covid-19 complications.

Although the party declined to disclose the three recommended names, it is understood that Johannesburg’s finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Jolidee Matongo, MMC for environment, infrastructure and services Mpho Moerane and the council’s chair of chairpersons Salphina Mulaudzi are among the candidates.

The names are expected to be submitted to the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) for approval before the city’s council seats to elect a new mayor.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye on Monday said the REC meeting emphasised the need to ensure unity and renewal of the party during this process.

“This unity and renewal must also translate to providing credible leadership to the people of Johannesburg. The leadership that will lead the administration which will not compromise on the service delivery to the people of Johannesburg.

“Hence the meeting of the 2nd August 2021 resolved to recommend the three names of nominees to the PEC [provincial executive committee],” Manganye said in a statement.

He said the REC had confidence in the three people nominated for the mayor post. And as much as the REC preferred the first candidate, Matongo, it also believes in the collective wisdom of the three candidates.

“To this end, the ANC calls on its members and the people of Johannesburg to support whichever candidate that the NEC will approve out of the three names recommended to the PEC, and avoid divisive tendencies but focus on serving the people of Johannesburg.”