Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
30 Jul 2021
4:20 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

‘Quite evident’ security cluster ministers will be removed

Brian Sokutu

Ramaphosa has come under public pressure to fire security cluster ministers for having recently bungled in dealing with the mayhem of violence and looting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Flicker/GCIS
Despite coming under public pressure to reshuffle his Cabinet, President Cyril Ramaphosa would prefer avoiding being pushed into making a hasty announcement, according to political experts. Asked by journalists on Thursday on when the country could expect a Cabinet reshuffle after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was last month placed on special leave, Ramaphosa said he needed “time and space”. In placing Mkhize on special leave, Ramaphosa said he wanted to enable the minister to attend to allegations and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation concerning the irregular multi-million-rand contract awarded by the department of health to communications service provider Digital...

