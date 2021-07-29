Limpopo ANC appoints bigwigs in bid to fight corruption

Alex Japho Matlala

Those appointed are Legora Molaba, Moremadi Mothapo, Manoko Masehela, Samson Ndou, Martin Shiluwane, Isaac Ditshego and Elda Mtshweni.

The Limpopo ANC has appointed some of its top brass from different regions to help it fight the scourge of corruption

and malfeasance haunting both the party and provincial government.



The province was recently rocked by allegations of corruption in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, while seven of its provincial departments were placed under administration amid unauthorised and irregular expenditure to the tune of R2.7 billion.



The ANC announced yesterday that the bigwigs will form part of the party’s provincial Integrity Commission, poised to restore the integrity and the credibility of the ANC in the province.



“This is a carefully selected team of credible comrades who will form part of Limpopo provincial chapter of the Integrity Commission,” said party provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane in a statement.



He said the Intergrity Commission was established with the sole mandate of safeguarding the image, integrity and credibility of the ANC.



“These identified individuals have unquestionable credentials as leaders of the ANC in various capacities.



“The PEC is of a view that they will be up to the task of ensuring that the organisation’s credibility and decorum remained intact under their watch,” said Lekganyane.



“This move is a part of the ANC’s renewal endeavour led at fighting against corruption and malfeasance in the province.



“It has a distinct task, clearly set out and to be performed with precision and distinction. It has the duty to make recommendations and report directly to the PEC, on a case-by-case basis.”



The integrity of the ANC in Limpopo and of the provincial government was dented when the province found itself in serious debt after six of its departments were placed under administration in 2012.



This after the provincial government was found to have incurred over R1.7 billion in irregular expenditure and R2.7 billion in unauthorised expenditure.



– news@citizen.co.za