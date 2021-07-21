Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
21 Jul 2021
4:50 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Calls grow for Ramaphosa to get rid of Cele, Dlodlo and Mapisa-Nqakula

Eric Naki

The ministers embarrassed the president by implying he was a liar about the violence being part of an failed insurrection or a coup and refuted his claims publicly.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS
Any president should be worried and act when his defence and state security ministers contradict him publicly – and now is the time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to show he has backbone and get rid of them. Ramaphosa is under pressure not only within the ruling ANC, but also from the public to fire Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Police Minister Bheki Cele. But he is facing a dilemma: Cele was one of his foot soldiers, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. The ministers embarrassed the president by implying he was a liar about the violence being part...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Mandela Day, instigator arrests, Zuma arms deal trial today
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Zuma's arms deal trial nears, Cele back in Phoenix, Chiefs thrashed in CAF final
3 days ago
3 days ago

NEWS

Bheki Cele: 'There is racism against black people in Phoenix'
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Concerns raised over worsening DNA backlog
2 months ago
2 months ago