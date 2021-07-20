Brian Sokutu
Ramaphosa ‘being betrayed by members of his Cabinet’

Brian Sokutu

'The fact that ministers feel they can provide an opposite narrative or an opposite set of statements to what the president is saying puts him in a very difficult position.'

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Sun/Jabu Kumalo
Was it an attempted coup or a failed insurrection? Whatever phrase President Cyril Ramaphosa has found suitable to explain the recent spate of violence and looting that has seriously crippled the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, some members of his Cabinet have contradicted him – the latest being Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. While Ramaphosa has acknowledged government’s unpreparedness for the violence, he has used the phrase “failed attempted insurrection”. But Mapisa-Nqakula broke ranks. Addressing the parliamentary joint standing committee on defence over the weekend, she shrugged off any evidence of insurrection, describing the unrest as “a counter-revolution creeping in, in...

