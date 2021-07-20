‘Zuma and Ramaphosa failed the poor,’ says Abahlali as it slams ‘useless’ ANC govt
Eric Naki
Abahlali represents the poorest of the poor and fights for better housing and other basic services countrywide, particularly in eThekwini where it has 73 871 members in 53 active branches in Durban.
African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) toasts with former President Jacob Zuma (C) and Secretary General Ace Magashule (L) during the African National Congress' (ANC) 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. - The new head of the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa,pledged in tackling unemployment,poverty and inequality.South Africans go to the polls in May 2019. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Read more on these topics