Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
16 Jul 2021
4:42 am
News
News | Politics | Premium

Zuma camp’s plan to burn its way back to power

'We are taking over. So don’t be distracted by the sideshows, don’t be distracted by the rhetoric and narrative that was built for a long time that keeps us divided,' says Duduzane Zuma,

Duduzane Zuma at the Magistrate's Court in Randburg in 2019. Photo Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/Deaan Vivier
It has long been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC are planning to oust him and that he will not finish his first term – and the plot is being executed with the unleashing of anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng designed to culminate in his removal. Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, made this clear in a video circulating on social media. He said they would be in control by 2024 and they would provide free education and opportunities for all. Duduzane Zuma indicated that uMkhonto we Sizwe military veterans were involved in the plot. His statement...

