ANC’s silence on pro-Zuma protests ‘could be strategy’, says analyst

Eric Naki

A political analyst says if the ANC decided to act boldly against wayward members, the short-term implications would be to weaken the party.

African National Congress (ANC) fag flies during the Gauteng ANC manifesto launch at FNB Stadium on June 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking at the launch, President Zuma said no other political party other than the ANC should be allowed to govern the province, the hub of the country’s economy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Thapelo Maphakela)
The ANC’s relative silence about the pro-Jacob Zuma violent protests could be a deliberate strategy by Luthuli House to expose the anarchic behaviour of his camp. Political analyst Professor Barry Hanyane from North West University said: “I think this is deliberately done to expose the demons of the Zuma camp. They say ‘let’s give them a chance to expose themselves for who they are. It allows the [Cyril] Ramaphosa camp to know the enemy. “This is a painful hour for the ANC that it had to go through. This moment needed to come but it brings public violence that needs...

