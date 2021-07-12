EFF accuses Limpopo education MEC of giving tenders to ‘pals and political juntas’

When schools reopen after the winter interval next week, more than one million Limpopo pupils could be without food amid a legal tussle between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Limpopo department of education over a feeding scheme tender valued at R1 billion. The EFF accuses Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo of nepotism, claiming the tender was awarded to pals and political juntas. But Boshielo said the party was angry because it has used the department as a cash cow to bankroll its political activities. The EFF also accused the department of using a dubious evaluation and adjudication process,...

When schools reopen after the winter interval next week, more than one million Limpopo pupils could be without food amid a legal tussle between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Limpopo department of education over a feeding scheme tender valued at R1 billion.

The EFF accuses Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo of nepotism, claiming the tender was awarded to pals and political juntas.

But Boshielo said the party was angry because it has used the department as a cash cow to bankroll its political activities.

The EFF also accused the department of using a dubious evaluation and adjudication process, which saw only ANC members and companies with proximity to the MEC awarded part of this lucrative contract.

The R997 million feeding scheme tender closed on 24 January last year.

“We received 5,736 bids. Out of the total, we appointed 169 companies and immediately started with the evaluation and adjudication process.

“I don’t sit on either the evaluation or adjudication committees and I do not understand why the EFF is pointing fingers at me,” Boshielo said.

She said her feud with the EFF began after most companies were disqualified during these processes. “There was a lot of rot in that division and I had to act,” she said.

A senior manager within the department, who asked for his name to be withheld, said the fallout between the EFF and Boshielo started after the MEC reshuffled officials in supply-chain management, the division that awards contracts.

“Some officials married to EFF maestros or affiliated to the party were moved amid allegations that they previously awarded contracts to the value of R150 million to party card-carrying members.”

Last month, the Polokwane High Court ruled against the department after a service provider alleged the tender was corrupt.

