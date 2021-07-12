Alex Japho Matlala
1 minute read
12 Jul 2021
7:33 am
News
News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

EFF accuses Limpopo education MEC of giving tenders to ‘pals and political juntas’

Alex Japho Matlala

The EFF has also accused Limpopo department of education of using a dubious evaluation and adjudication process.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha and Speaker of the legislature Polly Boshielo applaud Busisiwe Mkhwebane ahead of state of the province address debate on February 28, 2017 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa. Mkhwebane lashed at the Limpopo’s legislature for failing to cooperate with the office of the Public Protector. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)
When schools reopen after the winter interval next week, more than one million Limpopo pupils could be without food amid a legal tussle between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Limpopo department of education over a feeding scheme tender valued at R1 billion. The EFF accuses Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo of nepotism, claiming the tender was awarded to pals and political juntas. But Boshielo said the party was angry because it has used the department as a cash cow to bankroll its political activities. The EFF also accused the department of using a dubious evaluation and adjudication process,...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Voter registration postponed, but delay may not be ideal for Covid-19 cases to decline, says IEC
4 days ago
4 days ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Julius Malema 'game' for an interview with Kaya FM's Sizwe Dhlomo
5 days ago
5 days ago

NEWS

EFF calls for electronic vaccine registration to be scrapped 
1 week ago
1 week ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Malema pleads EFF's case: October local elections 'will not be free and fair'
1 week ago
1 week ago