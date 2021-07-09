‘Zuma and I are dying with ANC secrets,’ says Magashule

Siyanda Ndlovu

Says revolutionaries and disciplined members keep a lot of secrets of the ANC, unlike people who joined the party 'yesterday.'

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule says there is more rot in the party that he is keeping secret.

Magashule was speaking to news broadcaster channel, Newzroom Afrika, shortly after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed his application to reverse his suspension from the party as Secretary General.

He said there was more rot in the party that he will reveal when he gets his day in a court of law.

“I am a politician, I am an activist and a leader of the ANC. I am a revolutionary, I keep some of the things which are issues of the ANC. President Zuma is dying with these things, I am dying with those things,” said Magashule.

“I am a member of the ANC. I am a disciplined member, I keep a lot of secrets of the ANC, that’s what revolutionaries do, not people who joined yesterday.”

Magashule revealed that there was a time when the party summoned all the premiers to a meeting with the Guptas back in 2009.

Although he did not mention the contents of discussion in that meeting, he hinted that a lot of people may be implicated in dodgy business dealings.

“The ANC in 2009 when all of us were elected premiers called a meeting and they brought the Guptas to that meeting.”

“All the eight premiers of the ANC met the Guptas at the Sharaton hotel, guess who was there?”

Magashule remains adamant that the charges he is facing are politically motivated.

“Please do not push me to talk about some of the things which I can actually talk about in a court of law.”

The case where I am accused number 13 is deliberate, I am not deliberately made accused number one because there are no charges against me.

He said the aim was to keep him at bay, alleging that lot of people had been approached to forge testimonies against him, but all will be revealed in court.

“People have been approached to forge statements and be witnesses and they have refused, I will reveal this in court and those people shall have to come up and say, ‘yes I was told told to write lies about Magashule’, such people will appear and we will summon them through our lawyers in a criminal court,” said Magashule.