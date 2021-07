The jailing of former president Jacob Zuma has presented a massive integrity spinoff for the tattered ruling party, which analysts believe could translate into a major boost for the party’s chances in the upcoming local government polls. According to political analyst Levy Ndou, Zuma created a situation where the judicial system had to demonstrate how a person who blatantly tried to avoid accountability would be dealt with, regardless of their position in society He said the 15-month jail term that Zuma was serving for contempt was minor compared to the litany of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges relating to the...

The jailing of former president Jacob Zuma has presented a massive integrity spinoff for the tattered ruling party, which analysts believe could translate into a major boost for the party’s chances in the upcoming local government polls.

According to political analyst Levy Ndou, Zuma created a situation where the judicial system had to demonstrate how a person who blatantly tried to avoid accountability would be dealt with, regardless of their position in society

He said the 15-month jail term that Zuma was serving for contempt was minor compared to the litany of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges relating to the 1999 arms deal.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has also dismissed with costs Zuma’s urgent application to have his 15-moth contempt imprisonment stayed.

“It is a message that ‘do not take chances with the law. The legal system is in charge’. The recent developments are encouraging to the nation as whole and beneficial to the ruling party in that it demonstrates its commitment to the constitution. This will not go unnoticed by potential voters in the coming elections,” he said.

The party also moved to act against Zuma’s staunch lieutenant and spokesperson of the disbanded MKMVA by temporarily suspending his membership and police arresting him for flouting curfew regulations.

Ace Magashule, another Zuma ally also on suspension, suffered a heavy blow after the legal challenge to his suspension as secretary-general of the ruling party was dismissed.

Angered by his incarceration, Zuma’s supporters in KwaZulu-Natal have embarked on a violent Free Zuma campaign, wreaking havoc in some of the province’s major routes.

On Friday Zuma’s supporters used trucks to block the N2 freeway in Empangeni and Mandini demanding that the former head of state be released.

In Durban, they blocked the M7 using trucks to transport cargo to the Port of Durban, with the provincial ANC government warning against the use of violence.

But Ndou said Zuma’s support has dwindled significantly because he no longer had patronage to dispense and that the protest would be easy to quell.

“There will obviously be a push-back but this will not be significant. Even his supporters are not saying he is not guilty, they are just shocked at his arrest,” he said.

Independent analyst Solly Masilela said the recent developments rekindled a sense of trust in the proper functioning of the state, which he said boosted the nation’s confidence in the rule of law.

“I have no doubt that it works in favour of the ruling party because even those who were beginning to doubt the integrity of the ANC government are likely to give them another chance. It also hurts the party in that it brings out in the open the divisions but, depending on the internal strength of the party, then this also gives the ANC a chance to tackle the divisions openly,” he said.

Masilela added that the recent developments firmly demonstrated who was in charge and the importance of the separation of powers. siphom@citizen.co.za