At least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round, says Zuma’s daughter

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

According to his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, the former president was 'still in high spirits' as he made his way to jail.

It was a big night for South Africa after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself to the police at the last hour, with his arrest diving opinion.

The news of his arrest was confirmed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which tweeted: “Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.”

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba also confirmed that the former president was in police custody.

The ConCourt had sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court last week.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission.

After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him. He vowed he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

According to his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, the former president was “still in high spirits” as he made his way to jail. She said they even joked about his stay at Robben Island during his freedom fighting years.

“Just spoke @PresJGZuma en route and he is still in high spirits. He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round. We salute dad! Amandla,” she tweeted.

His supporter Carl Niehaus said he would never forgive anyone who allowed the former president to end up in prison.

“I just saw @PresJGZuma before he left for prison. He was strong as usual. This is heartbreaking. I am heartbroken and very angry. Will never forgive those who have allowed this to happen,” he said.