WATCH LIVE: ANC’s Jessie Duarte briefs media on special NEC meeting

Citizen reporter

The NEC meeting, held on Monday, was aimed at discussing current events taking place outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is expected to brief the media on Tuesday morning regarding the outcomes of a recent special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The meeting was held on Monday.

News24 reported that former president Jacob Zuma was kicked out of the Monday meeting, which was aimed at discussing current events taking place outside his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Cele: People who violated lockdown laws in Nkandla will be arrested

Zuma’s legal team filed an urgent application to reverse the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) finding against him last week that would see him spend up to 15 months in prison.

Additionally, the order granted police the power to arrest Zuma if did he not turn himself in by Sunday (3 July).

The embattled former president will hear his stay of execution case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: How Nkandla has thrown ANC divisions into the spotlight – again

He has insisted that he knew nothing about the charges relating to his 15-month sentence, handed down by Justice Sisi Khampepe, and took a swipe at the judiciary on Sunday, warning that those in power would one day live to “regret” their decisions.

Scores of people and organisations have since descended on Nkandla in the north of KwaZulu-Natal to stand in solidarity with Zuma.

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a letter late on Monday to the ConCourt saying police would “hold further actions” and not arrest Zuma, “out of respect of the unfolding litigation”, unless otherwise directed by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The letter – sent by Cele and National Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole – said “the pending litigation had a direct impact on the action which they should take in terms of the court order”.

Watch Duarte’s address live below, courtesy of SABC News.