Violence outside Nkandla ‘regrettable’, ‘unfortunate’ – Zuma Foundation

Zuma's supporters reportedly fired gunshots into the air and assaulted journalists over the weekend at Nkandla.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has called for calm after scuffles ensued outside the former president’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Scores of Zuma’s supporters flocked to Nkandla to stand in solidarity with the former president after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) last week Tuesday.

This is despite all gatherings – including political, social or religious – being prohibited under Level 4 lockdown as they are regarded as potential super-spreader events.

Among other incidents, Zuma’s supporters reportedly fired gunshots into the air and also assaulted some journalists, which the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has since condemned.

‘I was not responsible for what has happened’

Asked by a journalist during a media briefing on Sunday evening whether he condemned the behaviour of his supporters, Zuma said the question was “unhelpful to him” as he was “feeling very much aggrieved”.

“The reaction of the people tells the story, they are not happy with what the court has done and it is their own reaction that they made, which I think tells all of us that we must do things correctly and not provoke people. I was not responsible for what has happened. If it was me who said ‘do this’, I would answer the question,” he said.

However, the foundation stepped in to address the violence since Zuma himself failed to do so.

“Dear all. The foundation has received various reports of violence and intimidation affecting supporters of president Zuma and members of the media in Nkandla over the past weekend. All these incidences are regrettable and unfortunate. The foundation is calling for calm all round,” it said in a tweet.

The foundation further warned Zuma’s supporters they were not out of the woods yet ahead of the former president’s application to the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, which seeks to have his arrest and imprisonment stayed.

“President Zuma and his foundation thank all the supporters for walking with him on this rough and hostile terrain. We are not out of the woods yet. Your continued support and vigilance is greatly appreciated.”

This is pending Zuma’s contempt of court rescission application, which will be heard next Monday on 12 July.