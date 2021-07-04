How Nkandla has thrown ANC divisions into the spotlight – again

Siyanda Ndlovu

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Sunday said that some people wanted to destroy the party from within.

Recent political developments have exposed deep divisions sewn within the ruling party, forcing them into the spotlight once again.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Sunday said that there were people looking to destroy the party from within.

Magashule was addressing scores of former President Jacob Zuma outside his Nkandla homestead north of KZN on Sunday.

“People want to finish the African National Congress,” said Magashule to loud cheering crowds.

“They want to disband every branch, they want to disband and remove comrades,” Magashule said, referring to the party’s step-aside guidelines.

The rule requires all party members facing criminal cases to step down while they attend to their legal matters.

ALSO READ: Zuma takes a jab at judiciary, says he will not hand himself over to police

“When they disband you as a branch, you must still be a branch. When they expel you, you must still be a member of the ANC. You must not go anywhere.”

[MUST WATCH] The suspended ANC Secretary-General, #AceMagashule addressed Pro-Zuma supporters outside the former president’s homestead in #Nkandla. Tune into Newzroom Afrika, DSTV channel 405 for more details. #Newzroom405 #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/L273X8xuD3 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 4, 2021

“When they disband as a branch or a region you must still remain a branch and a region because you were elected…they must not intimidate you.”

[ON AIR] Former President, Jacob Zuma has thanked his supporters for their tremendous support that they have showed him. Tune into Newzroom Afrika, DSTV channel 405 for more details.#Newzroom405 #JacobZuma #Nkandla pic.twitter.com/1SEoPLKDoe — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 4, 2021

Zuma made a brief appearance and thanked his supporters for showing solidarity.

He also took swipe at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, saying there was abuse of power in the formation of the commission.

He told crowds that his rights were taken away by the then-public protector Thuli Madonsela, when she said Zuma could appoint the commission, but not the judge.

“Despite my constitutional powers to choose a commission judge, I was not allowed to do so.”

Zuma is expected to address the media in a second briefing from Nkandla later on Sunday.