Overwhelming evidence of corruption under Zuma’s presidency – Maharaj

Thapelo Lekabe

Former president has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson and ANC veteran Mac Maharaj has described the Constitutional Court’s (ConCourt’s) historic judgment on Tuesday that found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to jail for 15 months as a victory for South Africa’s democracy.

Maharaj, who retired as Zuma’s spin doctor in April 2015, says he quit his job due to the “overwhelming evidence” of corruption under the former president’s administration that became untenable for him.

“The evidence is overwhelming that under his administration corruption developed to a point where it became endemic in our system,” Maharaj told SABC News in an interview.

“In a democracy, whatever else we have to say, we have to accept that responsibility belongs right at the top of our democracy.”

Maharaj said the ConCourt’s ruling affirming that all citizens were equal before the law was a watershed moment for the country’s Constitution. He said that “our democracy has been coming under attack” from “elements who have been involved in corruption”.

The highest court in the land delivered a scathing majority judgment against Zuma in his contempt of court case lodged by the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture after he defied orders to appear before the commission and testify under oath.

“So, I believe that history may find that this was the moment that constitutes the turning point in our closing the chapter in the abuse of power and corruption, and entrenching our constitutional democracy,” Maharaj said.

Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police to start serving his sentence.

