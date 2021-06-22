Malema says Ramaphosa is planning for hard level 5 lockdown

Siyanda Ndlovu

'It looks like the ANC strategy is that lockdown is the solution to coronavirus and we cannot allow that.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning to take South Africa back to level 5 lockdown for 21 days, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema was speaking to NewzroomAfrika’s Xoli Mngambi on Tuesday.

He said he had it on good authority that Ramaphosa was planning to take South Africa to a hard level 5 lockdown.

“You do not need to quote me, I am live, the man is plotting to take us back to level 5,” Malema said.

Malema also cleared the air about his controversial remarks that the party would not comply with lockdown regulations.

“We won’t support that, because the purpose of the lockdown is to allow the state to prepare health facilities, including procuring vaccines so that you can reopen the country, you can vaccinate people and also have more health facilities available.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s ‘lockdown nonsense regulations won’t stop us’ – Malema

“So it looks like the ANC strategy is that lockdown is the solution to coronavirus and we cannot allow that, it cannot be a solution.”

“From the handling of this vaccine programme, it has been one mess after the other and it is very clear there is no programme by the government to vaccinate our people.”

“The unemployed youth of South Africa need jobs. [Lockdown] level 3 will not give them jobs. Gatherings will not give them jobs. What will give them jobs is a vaccine and the reopening of a country so they can go hunting [for jobs]. We are excluded from the economy.”