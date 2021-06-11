Thapelo Lekabe

The EFF leader went as far as saying South Africa was better off under former president Jacob Zuma's controversial presidency.

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a blistering attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership of the country, saying Ramaphosa should cancel his trip to the UK for this weekend’s G7 Leaders Summit because he will “embarrass” South Africa.

Ramaphosa on Friday is expected to travel to Cornwall, England to join world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the summit from 11 to 13 June to discuss efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Malema does not think it is a good idea for the president to attend, given South Africa’s staggering unemployment rate, load shedding and slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme, among other issues.

“My advice to Cyril is; stay at home. You’re useless [and] you’re going to be useless at the G7 Summit. Just stay here, you’re going to embarrass us,” the EFF leader said on Thursday at a press conference in Johannesburg.

Malema said Ramaphosa does not have a good story to tell world leaders at the conference. He claimed the president was presiding over a government of crooks, saying “ministers and MEC are stealing PPEs that are aimed at saving lives”.

“What are you going to tell those people at G7 when you can’t get your house in order? We are in a mess, the black elite that benefits from corrupt white capital is all over defending this mess.”

He added that South Africa was better off under Ramaphosa’s predecessor’s leadership, the corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma.

“We are in a worse situation than we were during Zuma by the way. We are worse than that time and we have to pretend like we are in a better position/ It’s a self defeating attitude. We must acknowledge that under Cyril we are in a mess.”

