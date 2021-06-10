News
News | Politics
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
10 Jun 2021
1:00 pm

Ramaphosa too tolerant of corruption by his ‘cabal’ – Malema

Siyanda Ndlovu

'When it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant of corruption and giving corruption special leave.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

EFF leader Julius Malema has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for being “selective” in dealing with corruption.

Malema was addressing a press briefing on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein.

While he said the EFF agreed with beleaguered Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize being put on special leave, he said this was still a slap on the wrist and toleration of corruption by those in Ramaphosa’s “cabal”.

“He is being treated with kid’s gloves because he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal. When it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant of corruption and giving corruption special leave,” Malema said.

Malema expressed dismay that those involved in PPE corruption scandals were still in their positions.

He said this was proof enough that Ramaphosa’s administration was tolerant of corruption and selective in dealing with the corrupt.

To this day all those involved in the corruption procurement of PPEs and schools decontamination in Gauteng are still occupying their positions in Gauteng despite evidence of mismanagement, maladministration and corruption.

ALSO READ: Mkhize to appear before ANC integrity commission over Digital Vibes saga

He said that in addition to tolerating corruption, the Ramaphosa administration tolerated incompetency, particularly by members of its cabal.

“South Africa is devastated by the electricity crisis during one of the worst winters in decades and a fight against respiratory illnesses like Covid-19,” Malema said.

“Yet Pravin Gordhan who presides over Eskom still occupies his position as Minister of Public Enterprises. Every state-owned enterprise is facing crisis retrenchments and closure under Jamnadas. He is still the most incompetent and unproductive minister of all time.

“The incompetence of the Ramaphosa administration and ANC is further demonstrated by their changing position on the constitutional amendment to ensure land expropriation without compensation,” Malema said.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF snubs 'reckless and wasteful' municipal elections launch
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave amid corruption probe
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Seven deep cleaning company accounts frozen in Gauteng
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF snubs 'reckless and wasteful' municipal elections launch
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave amid corruption probe
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Seven deep cleaning company accounts frozen in Gauteng
2 days ago
2 days ago