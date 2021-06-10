Ramaphosa too tolerant of corruption by his ‘cabal’ – Malema

Siyanda Ndlovu

'When it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant of corruption and giving corruption special leave.'

EFF leader Julius Malema has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for being “selective” in dealing with corruption.

Malema was addressing a press briefing on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein.

While he said the EFF agreed with beleaguered Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize being put on special leave, he said this was still a slap on the wrist and toleration of corruption by those in Ramaphosa’s “cabal”.

“He is being treated with kid’s gloves because he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal. When it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant of corruption and giving corruption special leave,” Malema said.

Malema expressed dismay that those involved in PPE corruption scandals were still in their positions.

He said this was proof enough that Ramaphosa’s administration was tolerant of corruption and selective in dealing with the corrupt.

To this day all those involved in the corruption procurement of PPEs and schools decontamination in Gauteng are still occupying their positions in Gauteng despite evidence of mismanagement, maladministration and corruption.

He said that in addition to tolerating corruption, the Ramaphosa administration tolerated incompetency, particularly by members of its cabal.

“South Africa is devastated by the electricity crisis during one of the worst winters in decades and a fight against respiratory illnesses like Covid-19,” Malema said.

“Yet Pravin Gordhan who presides over Eskom still occupies his position as Minister of Public Enterprises. Every state-owned enterprise is facing crisis retrenchments and closure under Jamnadas. He is still the most incompetent and unproductive minister of all time.

“The incompetence of the Ramaphosa administration and ANC is further demonstrated by their changing position on the constitutional amendment to ensure land expropriation without compensation,” Malema said.