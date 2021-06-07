Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
7 Jun 2021
7:46 am
News
News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

Another ANC regional elective conference postponed

The conference was billed to elect a new leadership, including the treasurer and the regional secretary, among others.

African National Congress (ANC) fag flies during the Gauteng ANC manifesto launch at FNB Stadium on June 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking at the launch, President Zuma said no other political party other than the ANC should be allowed to govern the province, the hub of the country’s economy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Thapelo Maphakela)
The ANC regional elective conference in the party’s biggest region in Limpopo, Norman Mashabane, has been postponed until further notice amid allegations of failing to reach a threshold – the ANC provincial executive committee told The Citizen last week. The region had planned to host its elective conference from yesterday until Sunday in Tzaneen. The conference was billed to elect a new leadership, including the treasurer, the regional secretary, the deputy secretary, the deputy regional chair and the chair. The five, together with their additional members, were expected to lead the region for the next four years. ALSO READ: ANC...

