Another ANC regional elective conference postponed

The ANC regional elective conference in the party’s biggest region in Limpopo, Norman Mashabane, has been postponed until further notice amid allegations of failing to reach a threshold – the ANC provincial executive committee told The Citizen last week.

The region had planned to host its elective conference from yesterday until Sunday in Tzaneen.

The conference was billed to elect a new leadership, including the treasurer, the regional secretary, the deputy secretary, the deputy regional chair and the chair.

The five, together with their additional members, were expected to lead the region for the next four years.

ANC provincial spokesman Donald Selamolela confirmed that the Norman Mashabane elective conference had been postponed indefinitely.

“We have four regions going to elective conferences – Norman Mashabane, Peter Mokaba, Sekhukhune and Vhembe. All the regions were scheduled to go to conferences between May and July this year.

“But for them to go to conferences they had to pass a threshold of 70% of the number of their membership – something the Norman Mashabane could not attain, and other regions could not attain,” said Selamolela.

According to Selamolela, the only region ready to go to conference now is Sekhukhune.

“This is the region which has passed the 70% pass mark. We are busy finalising some of the logistics and we believe their date would be announced soon,” he said.

“Some of the problems that contributed to the postponements are related to unforeseen disruptions during biennial branch general meetings and branch general meetings. We are, however, working on a master plan to ensure all goes well and elections for ahead.”

The region has mayor for Greater Letaba Local Municipality, Peter Matlou, up against current ANC Norman Mashabane regional chair, Pule Shayi.

Matlou has been credited for leading the region for the past three years, as acting secretary, replacing current deputy provincial secretary, Basikopo Makamu, who is also MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs.

He had also been credited for retaining an unqualified audit opinion for his municipality for the past three financial years.

Matlou, who is also the South African Local Government Association Limpopo chair and mayor for the Mopani District Municipality, has in the other hand earned a name of “Mr Unity” after he managed to unite the region, which was divided down the middle over a tribal lines.

The region has inherited former Bantustans of Gazankulu, which had three tribes – the Pedi speaking people, Tsonga and Venda.

During the past ANC and local government elective and ANC regional elective conferences, several people were killed, brutally assaulted and others maimed, amid protracted tribal leadership squabbles.

“But since he [Matlou] took over, the ANC is united and speaks from the same political page,” said Masilo Maloko, chair for the Phusela Branch in Tzaneen.