DA MP wants to attend next ANC NEC meeting

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Hill-Lewis says it was totally inappropriate for Treasury director-general to attend ANC's executive committee meeting as he is a public official.

DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to attend the next ANC national executive meeting (NEC) in his “private capacity”.

This follows a parliamentary question to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in which he asked: “Whether the director-general of the national Treasury [Dondo Mogajane] attended [the ANC NEC meeting] in his official capacity any part of the national executive committee of a certain organisation that was held between 23 and 24 January 2021, if not, what is the position in this regard, if so, what are the relevant details?”

In response, Mboweni said: “The director general of the national treasury attended the ANC NEC on the 23rd and 24th January 2021 in his personal capacity.”

Why was Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane attending an ANC NEC meeting? pic.twitter.com/ERo11PDOan — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) September 30, 2019

Hill-Lewis said he did not believe the DG attended as a private citizen and was only allowed in the meeting because of the position he held in government.

As a result, Hill-Lewis said he would be submitting an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain minutes, notes or recordings of anything Mogajane said at the meeting.

“As he is a public official, this is a matter of public interest.”

In addition, Hill-Lewis has written to the party’s acting secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, to ask for the ANC’s protocol on private citizens attending the party’s NEC meetings.

“If senior state officials, like national Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane can attend these meetings in their ‘private capacity’, then presumably the meetings are open to others in their ‘private capacities’ too,” said Hill-Lewis.

“In that regard, I would be delighted to attend the next NEC meeting in my private capacity to make some remarks on the topic of ‘economic policy’.

“I look forward to hearing back from the ANC about this. Since I too would be attending in my ‘private capacity’, I presume they will have no objection to me attending the next meeting.”

Responding to a social media user who advised him to invite Mogajane to FedEx meetings, Hill-Lewis said it would be as “inappropriate”.

“I thought of doing so. But actually, it’s as inappropriate for him to attend the DA’s FedEx as it is for him to attend the ANC’s NEC. Inviting him to ours would just offer cover for him to attend any ANC meeting he wants to. He shouldn’t attend any.”