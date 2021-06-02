Eric Naki
Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh

Ironically, Mbeki's former Polokwane tormentors are facing corruption charges, the same issue that he warned them about in Polokwane.

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi
Former president Thabo Mbeki has emerged from the shadows into which he was pushed by the 52nd national conference of the ANC to lead comfortably from the front – with Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval. The new bond between the two is working well for Ramaphosa, who is fighting a never-ending battle against radical economic transformation advocates who want him out. But Mbeki’s presence has boosted Ramaphosa’s standing in the party. Ramaphosa returned the favour. In an unprecedented move, he sent Mbeki to address the Eastern Cape provincial conference. ALSO READ: Mbeki ‘fuels’ Magashule’s rebellion against ANC leadership Mbeki related to the...

