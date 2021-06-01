ANC gets security ahead of Limpopo elective conferences

Alex Japho Matlala

The move follows ongoing infighting and sporadic incidents of violence taking place in the build-up to the regional elective conference.

Disruptions in ANC branch biennial general meetings (BGMs) ahead of the Limpopo regional elective conferences has forced the party to appoint a security company to protect its members.

Although the appointment of security services was kept hushhush, The Citizen has learnt the Vhembe region of the ANC was the first to seek the services of a security company.

Other regions, marred by disruptions such as Norman Mashabane and Sekhukhune would follow suit, The Citizen has learnt.

“Yes, we can confirm that we have now appointed a security company to guard against any sort of violence in our BGMs,” said an ANC regional executive member privy to the information but speaking on condition of anonymity as she is not allowed to speak to the media.

“We are left with only a week for the regional elective conference. We cannot afford to take any chances, hence the appointment of this security company. We are sick and tired of riff-raff, taking chances and disrupting our meetings.”

The Vhembe region is the second-biggest in terms of membership with 127 branches after Norman Mashabane, which has a total of 129 branches.

The Citizen was told more than 60% of the branches have held their BGMs since April.

But about 20% of them could not take place because of disruptions.

Nominations for ANC regional leaders are taking place in the Norman Mashabane region and mayor for Greater Letaba, Peter Matlou is up against Mopani district municipality mayor Pule Shayi.

Shayi is also Norman Mashabane regional chair and the SA Local Government Association Limpopo provincial chair.

In Sekhukhune, Mogale Nchabeleng is against mayor of Elias Motsoaledi local municipality Julia Mathebe, and ANC regional chair Stan Ramaila, who is also mayor of the Sekhukhune mayor.

John Mpe is up against former Capricorn district municipality head of corporate services Joe Mashaba for the position of regional chair.

Mpe is Peter Mokaba regional chair and Capricorn district municipality mayor. Limpopo

ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the party was concluding preparations of four of the five regions.

“We therefore call upon the entire membership of the ANC to exercise maximum discipline and restraint and respect the organisation’s policies and practices,” he said.

All the regions are expected to finish their elective conferences before the end of July.

