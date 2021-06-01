Mashaba says more than 91% of the ANC won’t pass lifestyle audits

Siyanda Ndlovu

If he comes to power as the Joburg mayor again, ActionSA leader says he plans to make life even more uncomfortable for his old enemies.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba is banking on uncomfortable lifestyle audits to oust the ANC in Gauteng’s big metros.

“I can assure you more than 91% of them will never pass their lifestyle audit,” Mashaba told his supporters at Yeoville Recreational Centre in Johannesburg on Monday.

“Most of them earn R800k or a million rands (annually) but they live in a R15 million house, they drive four or five cars and some of them are not even ashamed they own up to 11 cars. They have to tell us where they got this money from.”

Mashaba said if push comes to shove he would be willing to join forces with his former party, the DA, to help oust the ANC should it not get a clear majority in the coming municipal elections as he strengthens his campaign for a second stint at the helm of the city through his new party, ActionSA.

He said that his main aim was to chase the ANC leadership and its cadres in the metros from power and to successfully deliver services.

“We‘ve got group forensic investigation services in the city of Johannesburg. We were the only metro in 2016 to establish an independent investigation office, bringing some of the guys from the Scorpions,” said Mashaba.

“We are going to ensure that we intensify [that]. We capacitate that unit and make sure that they do their job. All corrupt officials… we are going to make sure we put them behind bars.”