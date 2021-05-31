De Lille’s sister left in solidarity with ‘stealing’ hubby, says GOOD

Siyanda Ndlovu

GOOD clapped back at De Lille's sister and others leaving the party, and accused the PA of buying "1000s of t-shirts" to lure members.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure and GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille’s sister, Cynthia Jeffreys, ditched GOOD Party and joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in solidarity with her husband who is being investigated by the party for serious misconduct, including financial misconduct.

This was revealed by GOOD party spokesperson Brett Herron on Monday, after PA announced that 50 more GOOD party councillor candidates had joined them just a week after Jeffreys’ resignation from GOOD.

Jeffreys, who served as a councillor in the City of Cape Town from 2007 to 2013, said she left the party because her “worth” and “integrity” were allegedly never recognised in GOOD.

Reacting to the new addition to his party, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said this was just the beginning of the PA’s takeover of the Western Cape and even the country.

“If Cynthia is so disillusioned with her own sister’s party, you can just imagine how many other people in GOOD feel the same way,” he said last week.

On Monday, a video emerged of McKenzie and people throwing away their orange T-shirts and replacing them with green ones emerged. These are allegedly the 50 ward councillor candidates who resigned from GOOD to join PA.

However, Herron clapped back at the claims.

“GOOD has given away tens of thousands of T-shirts so these people could be anybody,” said Herron.

“I only recognise one or two who were members of GOOD and one who was an employee of GOOD. The employee of GOOD was suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing for serious misconduct, including for financial misconduct, and he resigned to avoid facing his disciplinary hearing.

“Mr Vern Jeffreys (Cynthia’s husband) was an employee of GOOD. He was suspended, pending a disciplinary for serious misconduct with charges related to financial misconduct. His wife (Cynthia Jeffreys), resigned apparently in solidarity with her husband.”

Herron said that Cynthia was a volunteer in the GOOD office but was not an employee.

He said that even though Cynthia is related to De Lille, she was not “immune from the values, policies and rules set out in our constitution”.

“GOOD is currently engaging with the police regarding criminal charges for some of the misconduct,” said Herron.