Everyone’s eyes and ears are lying, says EFF about Malema’s threats

'There is no such thing,' EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said, despite there being video footage of Malema threatening a fellow PAP member.

The EFF on Friday denied allegations its leader Julius Malema threatened to kill a fellow member of the Pan African Parliament on Thursday.

“There is no such thing,” EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said on Friday when contacted by The Citizen.

“The Commander in Chief does not have ambitions to kill anyone; least of all an African.”

Pambo explained that the hype surrounding Malema’s alleged threats diverts attention away from “the urgent debate at the Pan African Parliament [PAP] about rotational principle, which seeks to ensure that PAP is gets leadership from across the continent not just from one region.”

“The debate is necessary and long overdue; PAP cannot continue to be called by its name if it fails to rotate leadership from all regions of the continent. The unity and the survival of PAP hinges on adoption of rotational leadership.”

A video of Malema threatening to kill a parliamentary member surfaced on social media on Thursday.

“Don’t make noise here, we are here to listen, don’t make noise here. I will f*ck you up outside, I will kill you outside, I will kill you. You do not know me,” Malema can be heard saying words in the video.

ANC MP Pemmy Majodina and other parliament members can be seen restraining Malema during the incident

Malema and Majodina said the sitting should adjourn immediately to follow protocols after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The sitting was disrupted when defiant members of the parliament refused to vacate the premises in Midrand, demanding that elections of office bearers be held even though a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The acting president and presiding officer made the announcement after the MPs had taken their seats but other MPs said it was an attempt to delay incumbent Roger Nkodo Dang’s ouster.

Controversial incumbent Dang from Cameroon has been at the helm for two terms even though the parliament agreed on the principle of regional rotation.