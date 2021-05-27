WATCH: Malema threatens to ‘kill’ MP in Pan African parliament

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Other MPs, including ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, held Malema back as he charged at the MP.

Chaos broke out on the fourth day of the Pan African Parliament sitting in Midrand on Thursday, leading to EFF leader Julius Malema threatening to kill a fellow MP.

The African leaders met to present and discuss the African Union’s theme for 2021 of Arts, culture and heritage.

Acting president and presiding officer Fortune Charumbira announced there had been a case of Covid-19 in the Parliament. Members of Parliament had divided opinions about whether the sitting should be adjourned, with some arguing they came to the country knowing the risks.

“We have been advised of the Covid protocols and honourable [Toussaint] Manga was commenting on that. If you’re not satisfied that there is a case of Covid and what the protocols are, please you can find out, they can give you the documents. Protocols have to be followed and we cannot debate them. Why are we so agitated?” Charumbira said.

A verbal fight that could have turned physical then ensued between the EFF leader and another MP as an angry Malema tells him: “Don’t make noise here. I’ll kill you outside. I’ll kill you.”

Another MP then asks for the meeting chairperson to take note of Malema’s threats to a fellow MP, as others can be heard in the background saying the MP was being disrespectful.

“There is an MP who threatens to kill a colleague. There’s an honourable member who has officially announced that he’s going to assassinate his colleague after we leave this chamber,” the MP said.

The meeting was adjourned.

On Wednesday, Malema lectured fellow MPs on the principle of rotation for the PAP presidency, saying it was not about sharing power, but uniting the continent.

He said: “Certain people think they have power over others. We must first understand the purpose of rotation and if you have a problem with the candidate that southern Africa is presenting, for instance, you will rather say we agree with the rotation and therefore we’ll suggest that the North must take it.”