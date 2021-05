Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could be charged and brought before the party’s national disciplinary committee for defying the ANC and unbecoming and divisive behaviour. Several other members, including two ANC MPs and members from various provinces, were instructed to step aside and the majority had done so, except two senior members from Limpopo. Magashule was also investigated for more possible further charges. He, ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ spokesman Carl Niehaus had been accused of “unbecoming divisive and defiant behaviour” following their public utterances outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg...

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could be charged and brought before the party’s national disciplinary committee for defying the ANC and unbecoming and divisive behaviour.

Several other members, including two ANC MPs and members from various provinces, were instructed to step aside and the majority had done so, except two senior members from Limpopo. Magashule was also investigated for more possible further charges.

He, ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ spokesman Carl Niehaus had been accused of “unbecoming divisive and defiant behaviour” following their public utterances outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg during former president Jacob Zuma’s trial last week.

This was revealed by acting ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte who also said that besides Magashule, two other ANC members in Limpopo had refused to step aside. She did not name them but it is understood that

the party’s Limpopo provincial treasurer, Danny Msiza, who was charged with corruption emanating from the VBS Mutual Bank saga, was one of them.

Two ANC MPs had also been asked to step aside but they would remain in parliament, but prohibited from holding any executive positions such as chair of portfolio committees and others.

Duarte did not name the MPs but chair of the portfolio committee on tourism and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Zukiswa Ncitha, chair of select committee on petitions and executive undertakings in the National Council Provinces, are in trouble.

Mahumapelo was suspended by the North West ANC interim provincial committee for sowing divisions in the party after he held a parallel rally, while Ncitha was among Buffalo City officials and former councillors charged with the Nelson Mandela memorial service graft.

Duarte announced that the party’s national working committee supported the application to oppose Magashule’s court challenge against his suspension. Yesterday was the deadline for the party to submit its answering affidavit and that had been done.

Magashule was suspended in terms of the ANC constitution’s rule 25.70 after he refused to step aside. Duarte said rule 25.70 was a protective clause and the only one in the constitution that provided for no appeal by a member.

Magashule also violated the conditions of his suspension, which included not addressing public meetings or representing the party on any platform.

– ericn@citizen.co.za