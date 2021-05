Previously marginalised ANC activists in the Free State have welcomed the appointment of an interim provincial committee (IPC) which reflected party unity and expressed hope for renewal among ANC members in province after years of divisions and factionalism under former premier and provincial chair Ace Magashule. In a clear blow to suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule’s ambition to become ANC president in future, his allies in the Free State are no longer dominating the province’s ANC. Instead, the new IPC reflects an almost 50-50 representation of the Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa factions. ALSO READ: So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana's...

Previously marginalised ANC activists in the Free State have welcomed the appointment of an interim provincial committee (IPC) which reflected party unity and expressed hope for renewal among ANC members in province after years of divisions and factionalism under former premier and provincial chair Ace Magashule.

In a clear blow to suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule’s ambition to become ANC president in future, his allies in the Free State are no longer dominating the province’s ANC.

Instead, the new IPC reflects an almost 50-50 representation of the Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa factions.

ALSO READ: So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana’s role as ANC Free State convenor

Members previously marginalised by Magashule through exclusion are now in the forefront of the new interim provincial leadership – thanks to former president Kgalema Motlanthe who was tasked with unifying the two camps.

But Magashule’s allies also feature prominently on the list, including a number of his former MECs such as Sam Mashinini, Mamiki Qabathe, Elsabe Rockman and Oupa Khoabane.

Of great significance for the party unity project is the fact that Magashule’s nemesis, Mxolisi Dukwana, is the new leader or convenor and Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, Magashule’s ally, is deputy convenor.

Magashule associate Paseka Nompondo is coordinator and was deputised by Polediso Motsoeneng, who was among the group that challenged the disbanded provincial executive committee’s election legitimacy after it was elected at an unconstitutionally organised conference.

Spokesman and new leader of the former concerned ANC members, Monnapule Ntamo, approved the new integrated IPC saying it represented both sides.

“We accept this IPC, it reflects unity, diversity and gender balance. We urge the IPC to cascade this unity spirit down to the regional task teams and branches.”

He suggested that the branch annual general meetings and regional conferences be postponed until after the municipal elections to give the opportunity for campaigning.

ericn@citizen.co.za