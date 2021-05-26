ANC gunning for young voters

Siyanda Ndlovu

"Special attention will be paid to young people and first time voters especially those who do not yet have identity documents."

The African Nation Congress (ANC) has announced that it will focus it election campaign on canvassing for young voters.

The party announced this on Tuesday evening after concluding its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

“The election machinery is starting preparation for the campaign,” reads the statement.

“Young people remain the age cohort with the lowest levels of voter registration, and yet they constitute a large and critical part of the electorate.”

The party said that it has already started the processes of nominating appropriate candidates across branches nationally.

it said that it has also made urgent interventions to address crisis in municipalities in the North West and other areas.

It said that erstwhile President Kgalema Motlante will oversee its processes of candidate selection as the Chair of its Electoral Committee.

It said that the NWC received a detailed roadmap to select candidates.

“Branches across the country have started Branch General Meetings (BGM) to nominate appropriate candidates.”

It said that these BGM’s will be followed by community meetings to ensure that it strikes with best candidates for various wards it will be contesting.

“The process process of BGMs and community meetings is expected to conclude no later than 15 June 2021,” the party announced.

This means that the party by then would have a clear list of candidates to it will be contesting with in the coming LGEs.