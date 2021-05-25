Multimedia
25 May 2021
7:05 pm

Magashule’s nemesis Dukwana named as Free State ANC convenor

Mxolisi Dukwana, who was fired as MEC by Magashule in 2012, has previously called Magashule a 'blesser to many', who belonged in prison.

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Mxolisi Dukwana, suspended ANC secretary Ace Magashule’s arch-rival, has been appointed as convenor of the Free State interim provincial committee (IPC).

Dukwana, a former Free State economic development MEC, was appointed as a part of a team of 40 to take the province to an elective conference “in due course”, ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said on behalf of the party’s national working committee (NWC) on Tuesday.

The IPC has been appointed after Free State ANC ‘s 2018 conference, that elected Magashule ally Sam Mashinini as provincial chairperson, was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), leaving a leadership vacuum for the party in the province.

Disgruntled ANC members Matshepo Ramakatsa, Themba Mvandaba and Shashapa Motaung had approached the Supreme Court or Appeals after the Free State High Court threw out their case, which allowed Mashinini and the provincial executive committee’s (PEC’s) election to stand. They were eventually successful in having the conference annulled by the SCA.

Ramakatsa, Mvandaba and Motaung contended that the 2018 conference was held before branches and memberships could be audited, and SCA agreed with the three.

Dukwana has previously implicated Magashule in impropriety and corruption at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. He claimed Magashule had sacked him from his MEC post in 2012 for refusing to toe the Gupta line.

He has also called Magashule a “blesser to many” because of the contentious asbestos audit project, saying the former Free State premier belonged in prison.

“Mr Magashule was simply a blesser to many due to payments advanced by Mr [Ignatius] Mpambani from monies corruptly and fraudulently sourced from state coffers through the asbestos project,” Dukwana said in 2019.

The IPC’s installation comes after former president Kgalema Motlanthe was deployed to the province by Luthuli House, to facilitate talks between warring factions in the province.

The IPC’s members are:

  1. Mxolisi Dukwana (convenor)
  2. Sefora Ntombela (deputy convener)
  3. Paseka Nompondo (coordinator)
  4. Polediso Motsoeneng (deputy coordinator)
  5. Saki Mokoena (provincial head of elections)
  6. Moretlo Nonoise
  7. Marqueen Letsoha
  8. Makhosini Msibi
  9. Martha Selaledi
  10. Ike Moroe
  11. Kelebogile Wesi
  12. Kgotso Sesele
  13. Kenalemang Mohale
  14. Toto Makume
  15. Malebasa Mosoue
  16. Gregory Nthatisi
  17. Kenalemang Phukuntshi
  18. Seiso Mohai
  19. Elsabe Rockman
  20. Mongi Ntwanambi
  21. Mamiki Qabathe
  22. Mathabo Leeto
  23. William Bulwana
  24. Tshidi Koloi
  25. Makalo Mohale
  26. Lindiwe Makhalema
  27. Tefetso Phitsane
  28. Sam Mashinini
  29. Maggy Sotyu
  30. Madala Ntombela
  31. Lilo Mashiya
  32. Thabo Meko
  33. Montsheng Tsiu
  34. Thandoxolo Khalipa
  35. Thembeni Ncangisa
  36. Nthabeleng Portia Mofokeng
  37. Dibolelo Mahlatsi
  38. Mzwandile Thakudi
  39. Castro Thabane
  40. Oupa Khoabane

 

