Proposed amendment to Firearms Control Act ‘madness’, says Cope

Siyanda Ndlovu

"This Government is not taking the lives of its citizens serious," reads the statement.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has described the government’s proposed amendment to the Bill that could ban South Africans from getting gun licences for the purpose of self-defence as “madness.”

The Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night, and gives the public until July to submit their comments in writing.

The move has received heavy criticism from various organisations with Cope being the latest to do so.

The party has since described the draft bill as “disgrace that will put the lives of law abiding citizens more in danger.”

“Cope rejects the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

“President Ramaphosa and his Cabinet Ministers must lead by example by removing the firearms from their protectors.”

“The criminals who is terrorising law abiding citizens with all sorts of firearms will be allowed to come into your property, your house or business and you will not be allowed to defend you and your family against these thugs.”

“The draft bill is saying that no firearm licences may be issued for self-defence purpose. To us this is totally madness.”

It said that it will mobilise opposition parties both inside and outside parliament to reject the amendment.

“All of us have the right to protect ourselves. On a daily basis in this country hundreds of people are robbed and killed by thugs who don’t have any respect for human life,” reads the statement.