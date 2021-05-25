Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
25 May 2021
5:30 am
Politics
Politics

Magashule conundrum gives ANC chance to rebuild

Eric Naki

It is a test for the ANC as to whether it has the backbone after it promised to discipline Magashule for not apologising for his letter suspending Ramaphosa.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images
Possible expulsion is one direction that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is headed after he continuously defied governing party orders – but that could be the first step towards cleansing and renewing the party. The ANC recently made it clear that it would haul Magashule before its disciplinary committee should he fail to apologise to the party. But judging by his persistence to defy every order from the party, Magashule was likely to fight on, which could lead to him being put through a disciplinary process and then fired. But at the time of going to print, the ANC national...

