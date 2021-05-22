EFF loses to ANC at polls, blames third Covid-19 wave

Alex Japho Matlala
The EFF has, since its inception, claimed it was in control of many wards in Limpopo. The party claimed it was the obvious alternative to the ANC.

Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the its significant loss to the ANC in this week’s by-elections. The party said yesterday the announcement by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize that South Africa was effectively in the third wave, was the reason for the bad turnout of voters. “Our people could not make it to the polls because they were scared of this deadly virus called Covid-19,” said EFF Sekhukhune regional secretary Lawrence Makola. ALSO READ: ANC’s resounding by-election win is strange, says political analyst “They were petrified that if they all come at once...

