Millions more jobs, ‘safe’ Wi-Fi, no more corruption and ‘black love’ – BLF launches election plan

Charles Cilliers

Mngxitama's party is pursuing an agenda to radically improve the lives of black South Africans, though some questions will be raised about its practicality.

The radical pro-black political party Black First Land First (BLF) will be contesting its first local government elections in October after failing to win a seat in the national and provincial elections in 2019.

The party has often divided opinion, with its most stringent opponents in the form of AfriForum and the Freedom Front Plus often taking it to court or the electoral commission, and almost succeeding in having it deregistered as a political party on the basis that it excludes white people as members.

Its president, Andile Mngxitama, has continued undeterred, however, and has begun publicising his proposals for how to fix local government, which have been summed up in a list of 15 points (see below).

Among the BLF’s suggestions are that all graduates should be given jobs, though like most such demands the party is not specific on how this will be achieved.

According to Nombulelo Precious Mncayi of North-West University, of the graduates who are currently employed throughout South Africa, more than 70% are employed in a job relevant to their field of study, though 27% are in jobs that don’t relate directly to their studies.