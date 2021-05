With battle lines drawn in the run-up to the local government elections, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba yesterday challenged the ANC’s service delivery history, with an expert claiming ActionSA could make a dent in the polls due to his track record as Joburg’s ex-mayor. In a challenge to the governing party and current mayor Geoff Makhubo, Mashaba said it was an indictment that, 27 years into democracy, there were communities which “have never known running water” and those who still used candles because “they have never had access to electricity”. ALSO READ: Mashaba to run for Joburg mayor in 2021 local...

With battle lines drawn in the run-up to the local government elections, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba yesterday challenged the ANC’s service delivery history, with an expert claiming ActionSA could make a dent in the polls due to his track record as Joburg’s ex-mayor.

In a challenge to the governing party and current mayor Geoff Makhubo, Mashaba said it was an indictment that, 27 years into democracy, there were communities which “have never known running water” and those who still used candles because “they have never had access to electricity”.

“They stumble in dark squatter camps because there are no street lights – families who have never held a title deed, truly calling any place home.

“There are communities who live in fear of criminals because police are in cahoots with the criminals.

“Truth be told, when I left as mayor a little over two years ago, I was disappointed I was unable to complete the mission I set out on – certainly not under the party I then worked with,” said Mashaba.

Pointing to “rapidly worsening road and transport infrastructure; declining access to basic water; hygiene and sanitation services; homelessness; deteriorating conditions in the inner city; rampant crime and the unreliable supply of electricity”, he said the city had failed residents.

“Making matters worse, poorly managed urban migration, coupled with high unemployment – particularly among the youth – has not made things any easier … especially in the face of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, when residents rightfully point out the lack of service delivery, they are served multiple excuses. This can’t continue.

“Local government sits at the coalface of service delivery. If we cannot get local government working, very little else in government will work. I am committed to getting Johannesburg working – not only for its own sake, but for the sake of our country.”

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said it would not be “too difficult for Mashaba to make a dent in the local government elections”.

“He has a reputation for doing well as mayor of Joburg, which will help him. “Despite the outcome of by-elections where the ANC has done well in the face of poor service delivery – a strange turning upside-down of politics – the ANC is faced with a difficult time in metros in the upcoming polls.

“Makhubo is a controversial figure … given revelations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Mashaba is likely to capitalise on that – already having seen Joburg as his testing ground, showing his good character.

“The only challenge he has is that he is facing well-established parties like the ANC, Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, with campaign resources,” said Mathekga.

