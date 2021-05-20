Eric Naki
Ramaphosa’s ‘undisturbed stronghold’ holds smooth ANC conferences

Eric Naki

The four ANC regions that held their elective regional conferences in the Northern Cape expressed their confidence in Ramaphosa’s leadership.

ANC Northern Cape leader Zamani Saul. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Northern Cape ANC regional conferences went smoothly with expressed determination to continue with party unity and renewal and delegates voicing their support for ANC decision to deal with corruption in the party ranks. But more than anything, they enjoyed the new membership system that made life all the easier for branches to avoid conflict at party elections Northern Cape, Cyril Ramaphosa’s “undisturbed stronghold” as provincial leaders described it, will hold an elective provincial conference on 28 May. The four regions that held their elective regional conferences expressed their confidence in Ramaphosa’s leadership. Only John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) region in Kuruman...

