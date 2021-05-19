Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
19 May 2021
9:28 pm
Zikalala in hot water over attendance of Zuma corruption trial

Eric Naki

For years, Zikalala had been Zuma’s loyalist and a critic of Ramaphosa. But after he was appointed as premier by Ramaphosa, his allegiance began to tilt towards the president.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Twitter
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala is caught between a rock and a hard place – with divided loyalties between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. But he has to choose, otherwise he would soon find himself in political wilderness with both sides denying him. Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli attended this week’s Zuma corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg and, later, Zikalala spoke at a public gathering alongside suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and party NEC member Tony Yengeni – both avowed opponents of Ramaphosa. Zikalala and Ntuli were booed by Zuma followers, who did not take kindly that...

