News
News | Politics | South Africa
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
19 May 2021
12:53 pm

ANC clears Eastern Cape Premier in Fort Hare registration scandal

Thapelo Lekabe

In March, Oscar Mabuyane was removed from UFH’s master’s programme for not meeting minimum requirements.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Masi Losi)

The Eastern Cape ANC’s provincial integrity commission (PIC) has cleared Premier Oscar Mabuyane of wrongdoing in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) registration scandal.

Mabuyane announced the PIC’s decision in a statement on Tuesday saying he had voluntarily subjected himself to the PIC.

“The PIC had looked into the matter, it is of the view that based on the information before it, there is no unethical or fraud-related conduct on Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane’s part of that, as a result, the PIC recommends that his name be cleared,” said the premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

In March, Mabuyane, who is also the ANC’s provincial chair, was deregistered from UFH’s master’s programme for not meeting minimum requirements.

ALSO READ: Fort Hare university lays charges against professor

The university laid criminal charges against Nigerian fugitive Professor Edwin Ijeoma for the alleged irregular admission and registration of two students, including Mabuyane.

The Premier was supervised by Ijeoma, who resigned after he was suspended for allegedly defrauding the university.

The allegations against him include that he irregularly registered axed health MEC Sindiswa Gomba for an honours degree in public administration.

Mabuyane had always maintained that he was legally admitted and registered by the university.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

READ NEXT: Mabuyane defiant on Fort Hare deregistration: ‘I am a student in that university’

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

City of Joburg mum over DA charges against Makhubo
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Can an Ace, Zuma and Supra breakaway hurt the ANC?
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Future of SA lies with Ramaphosa, says Limpopo's Mathabatha
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: DA vs Makhubo, AB spurns Proteas, 'Useful idiot' De Lille
7 hours ago
7 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

City of Joburg mum over DA charges against Makhubo
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Can an Ace, Zuma and Supra breakaway hurt the ANC?
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Future of SA lies with Ramaphosa, says Limpopo's Mathabatha
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: DA vs Makhubo, AB spurns Proteas, 'Useful idiot' De Lille
7 hours ago
7 hours ago