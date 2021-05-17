‘I’m well and working hard for SA’: Gordhan condemns fake news questioning his health

Thapelo Lekabe

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has condemned in the strongest terms what he says is “reckless and insensitive” tweets and reports that surfaced on Sunday questioning his health.

This followed speculation among some Twitter users who raised questions about the minister’s whereabouts and alleged he was suffering from an unknown illness.

In a statement, the Department of Public Enterprises said the fake news were meant to distract and cause unnecessary confusion in the market about the minister’s health.

Gordhan’s spokesperson, Richard Mantu, warned the public to ignore the reports, which are “meant to cause mistrust and confusion in the media environment.”

Mantu said the minister continues to be engaged in matters of government to ensure that state-owned entities are stabilised and play a critical role in the economic recovery of the country.

Gordhan said: “I’m well and working hard for the country. This is clearly created by the corrupt and desperate elements in South Africa who wish to go on stealing, neglect the poor and abuse public resources.”

Who has seen Pravin Gordhan lately ???? Is he Okay? pic.twitter.com/GMOHcqYvde — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) May 16, 2021

Guys, Pravin Gordhan says “he is well” and he slams ‘corrupt and desperate elements’ questioning his health. I don’t believe him. His sins are eating him. https://t.co/G1oWCbKiNy — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) May 16, 2021

