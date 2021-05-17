Eric Naki
Political Editor
17 May 2021
5:30 am
Ace’s fight might be doomed from the start

Eric Naki

Should he be convicted, the door would be completely shut for him and his ambition to become the next ANC president would be dashed.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is fighting for his political life, which is destined to come to an end if he stayed in courts and away from Luthuli House for long. A conviction after such a trial would obviously land him in a political wilderness. In that case, he can’t return and fighting to stay put is the best option for him. More than proving that the ANC constitution is unconstitutional, he had sensed the danger he was in politically – the fear of being in the political ice away from the ANC - where it’s all happening. The prospects...

