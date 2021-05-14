Eric Naki
14 May 2021
ANC divided on e-tolls ahead of local elections

Some senior members of the governing party are pushing for the user-pay system to be scrapped as a way to entice voters.

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Instagram.
The Cabinet is under pressure from within the ANC to scrap the Gauteng e-tolls in light of the upcoming local elections – and the precarious financial position of the party. Some senior members of the governing party are pushing for the user-pay system to be scrapped as a way to entice voters. But National Treasury and some government officials fear the negative impact of such a move on future mega projects and the accompanying investments. An ANC leader speaking on condition of anonymity said there was no better decision than to cancel e-tolls. “We have no money to campaign as...

