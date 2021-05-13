Eric Naki
13 May 2021
Power shift in KZN as ANC brass cosies up to Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa is making serious inroads into Zuma strongholds and indications were clear that KZN was slipping from the Zuma’s grip.

Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/AFP
Former president Jacob Zuma should be worried that the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is cosying up to Cyril Ramaphosa in a move that could leave the former out in the cold in his home base. The KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) took a firm stance about which direction their loyalty was shifting as they try to shake off the “Zuma boys” image. But, despite the clear signs, it’s still too early to conclusively say if Ramaphosa had a steady grip on the province. Yesterday, the KZN PEC, through provincial spokesman Nhlakanipho Ntombela reiterated its strong support for the step-aside rule...

