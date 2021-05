His recent defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the bruising debates in the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) may have earned Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha a Cabinet post. Sources in the ANC told The Citizen that in an effort to prepare for his replacement, three ANC bigwigs, who had previously worked under former premier Cassel Mathale, had been carefully selected for election during the party’s elective conference next year. “He has performed extremely well in the NEC in recent months. If there is any comrade in the ANC who can provide good leadership, it is Mathabatha,” said the source. “I...

His recent defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the bruising debates in the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) may have earned Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha a Cabinet post.

Sources in the ANC told The Citizen that in an effort to prepare for his replacement, three ANC bigwigs, who had previously worked under former premier Cassel Mathale, had been carefully selected for election during the party’s elective conference next year.

“He has performed extremely well in the NEC in recent months. If there is any comrade in the ANC who can provide good leadership, it is Mathabatha,” said the source.

“I am told the president invited Mathabatha to Luthuli House to discuss his political future.”

ALSO READ: Decisive action sets off surge of support for Ramaphosa

Mathabatha got credit from all quarters after pouring his heart out on how factional battles were ripping the ANC apart during the weekend’s NEC meeting.

He told the meeting Ramaphosa was one of the finest presidents the ANC has produced and also asked for a retreat to deal with the problems the party faced.

The call was later supported by former president Thabo Mbeki and got the nod from Ramaphosa himself. Current ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane is said to be favoured as a replacement for Mathabatha.

Lekganyane said the succession debate for the ANC in Limpopo was not an issue at the moment.

“We are currently running party regional elective conferences and local government elections.

“I am not comfortable to talk about the provincial elective conference now.

“Those touting our names on mainstream social media platforms are obviously jumping the gun,” he said.