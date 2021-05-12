Eric Naki
12 May 2021
Duarte laments ‘disgusting’ consequences of suspension letter to Ace

ANC's Jessie Duarte wants to be free to do her work without misogynist and racist taunts such as those that followed her letter to Ace Magashule confirming his suspension.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte during an ANC NEC outcomes media briefing. Picture: Twitter/@MyANC
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte wants to be left alone to do her work and not subjected to vile, misogynist and racists taunts and threats, such as those which followed her letter to Ace Magashule confirming his suspension as party secretary-general. At a briefing yesterday, Duarte said she did not want to talk about what she was subjected to, although she said it disturbed her and she had taken her concerns to the ANC national executive committee (NEC), which had supported her. She said she would do her work and carry out the mandate she was given. ALSO READ: ‘We...

