ANC NEC: It’s done, Ace is gone – Ramaphosa says suspension stands

Neo Thale

Ramaphosa also said the national executive committee of the ANC had instructed Magashule to apologise for 'suspending' the president last week.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has instructed suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to apologise publicly to ANC structures, for the suspension letter Magashule addressed to Ramaphosa last week.

If Magashule fails to apologise within a set period, he could face further censure by the party’s disciplinary structure, said the president.

Ramaphosa said the NEC noted that Magashule had no power or mandate from the party’s highest decision-making body to pen such a letter.

ALSO READ: Decisive action sets off surge of support for Ramphosa

He also made it clear that Magashule remains suspended from the party while his Free State asbestos audit corruption case is being heard in court.

“The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, norms and values of the ANC. The NEC furthermore instructed the officials to advise the secretary-general to apologise publicly to ANC structures and members within a set time frame.

“If he fails to do so, the ANC will institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with the ANC constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address after the party’s NEC virtual meeting at the weekend, where Magashule was removed.

Speaking to the EWN, Magashule explained on Saturday that he was removed from the meeting, which “he had convened” and attended for over an hour, after which the NEC noted his intention to appeal his suspension.

Ramphosa also reiterated that party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte would take up Magashule’s functions while he remains suspended and condemned attacks levelled at her and Luthuli House staffers.

ALSO READ: Ace may have a point, but I can’t find my little violin for him

“Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will, in accordance with the ANC constitution, carry out the functions entrusted to the secretary-general by the national conference, the national general Council, the NEC or the NWC [national working committee]…”

“Members have condemned the unwarranted attacks on the deputy secretary-general and ANC staff members at Luthuli House for carrying out decisions of the NEC, NWC and officials. These attacks have taken the form of threats, insults, unfounded allegations and misinformation,” Ramaphosa said.

Additional reporting by Hendri Pelser