WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing NEC remarks

ANC party president Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up the weekend's special national executive committee meeting.

The weekend’s dramatic virtual meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) wraps up with party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address.

The meeting was engulfed by drama, ranging from public spats and audio leaks to some members being booted out of the meeting itself.

UPDATE: ANC NEC: It’s done, Ace is gone – Ramaphosa says suspension stands

Top of the agenda was the party’s implementation of the resolution and guidelines on the step aside rule for members charged with serious crimes.

The meeting also covered the upcoming local government elections, organising campaigns an the update on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Embattled ANC members Ace Magashule and Bongani Bongo were booted out of the meeting on Saturday.

Watch the address live below, courtesy of the ANC: