Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
10 May 2021
8:03 am
News
News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

Decisive action sets off surge of support for Ramphosa

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha hailed Cyril Ramaphosa as 'one of the best presidents ever' in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Stan Mathabatha during the partys Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected leadership where Stan Mathabatha was re-elected as the chairperson of the party in the province with Florence Radzilani elected as his deputy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave)
The ANC’s suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule seems to have boosted Cyril Ramaphosa’s political fortunes with support for him coming from all quarters, including his ancestral province, Limpopo. At this weekend’ meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha, a Ramaphosa political ally, apparently praised the president claiming that despite the ongoing infighting, Ramaphosa was “still seen as one of the best presidents ever” in South Africa. It’s not the first time Mathabatha has publicly praised Ramaphosa’s leadership. READ MORE:  Is there any way for Cyril and Ace to save this toxic relationship? He was...

Read more on these topics