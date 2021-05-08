Eric Naki
Has the current ANC been infiltrated by apartheid spies?

Former SANDF defence intelligence chief Mojo Motau says the ANC needs to get rid of the spooks within its ranks if it is to survive.

Picture: Michel Bega
Rebellious retired former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defence intelligence chief Maomela “Mojo” Motau claims the ANC has been infiltrated by apartheid and foreign spies, hell-bent on destabilising and destroying the governing party. Motau said the ANC needed to get rid of the spooks within its ranks if it is to survive. The allegations were also contained in a document titled “Tshwane Declaration” which, he claimed, was adopted at the ANC Cadre Summit 2, held in Pretoria on 30 April. ALSO READ: OP-ED: 'We don't know this General Motau,' says MK National Council He said the ANC was infested...

